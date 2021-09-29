Police fatally shoot robbery suspect following hourslong standoff in Santa Ana

Police shot and killed a robbery suspect after an hourslong standoff in Santa Ana Tuesday night.

The incident began about 5 p.m. when Anaheim police spotted the suspect, who was wanted on suspicion of committing armed robberies, driving a stolen vehicle.

The officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspect fled, prompting a pursuit, the Anaheim Police Department stated in a news release.

The suspect began driving dangerously so officers terminated the pursuit, but a police helicopter observed the vehicle become disabled in a construction area on Santa Ana Boulevard, east of Bristol Street, the news release stated.

Police units responded to the location, but the suspect refused to come out of the vehicle.

Negotiations continued for about three hours before SWAT personnel and tactical negotiators were called in to help.

After further negotiations failed, chemical agents were used in an attempt to get the suspect to comply, the Police Department said.

The unidentified suspect exited the vehicle around 10 p.m. and officers opened fire moments later.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Officials did not provide details on what prompted police to shoot, and it’s unknown whether the suspect was armed.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which is under investigation.