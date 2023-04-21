Police find over $4 million worth of meth and 90,000 fentanyl pills in separate drug busts. (San Bernardino Police Department.)

Police found over 300 pounds of methamphetamine and 90,000 fentanyl pills during separate drug busts in San Bernardino this week.

On Wednesday, San Bernardino officers along with a SWAT team served a search warrant at an undisclosed location where 305 pounds of meth were discovered. The drug’s total street value is estimated at $4 million, authorities said.

“You’d think these crooks would avoid @SanBernardinoPD,” said SBPD Chief Darren Goodman in a Tweet. “Our Narcotics Unit keeps fighting the battle to keep these dangerous drugs out of our community.”

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver with a suspended license. Inside the suspect’s vehicle, police found 40,000 fentanyl pills.

After serving a search warrant at the suspect’s home, police found an additional 50,000 fentanyl pills along with eight kilos of powered fentanyl and a stolen firearm.

Police find 90,000 fentanyl pills, eight kilos of powdered fentanyl and a stolen firearm in a massive drug bust. (San Bernardino Police Department.)

“Yes, another significant fentanyl bust,” said Goodman. “Clearly, these criminals are undeterred. Who could blame them when the monetary reward is so high, and the criminal consequence in California is so low? We won’t stop, even if it’s arresting the same crooks repeatedly.”

No suspect information was provided for the meth bust. The suspect in the fentanyl bust was arrested on multiple felony charges.