Fentanyl pills and cash are seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday.

Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle.

During the search, officers found multiple packages containing over 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash on the driver, the Police Department stated.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges and booked in jail.

“This is another example of the great work our Narcotics Unit is doing on a daily basis,” SBPD stated in its tweet.