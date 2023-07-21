Three suspects were arrested on Thursday after police recovered methamphetamine and heroin during a home search in Apple Valley where a young child was living.

After receiving information about a drug house, authorities with the Apple Valley Police Department conducted a search of the residence located in the 13400 block of Kiowa Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, a taser, and drug paraphernalia. They also found rat feces scattered throughout the home.

The drugs and paraphernalia were accessible to a young child who was living at the home, police said. The child was later released to a family member.

The residents, David James Myers, 27, Amanda Michelle Smith, 39, and Michael Jay Myers 58, were arrested for child cruelty and operating a drug house. Michael was later released at the scene.

David and Smith were booked in High Desert Detention Center and are currently being held on $60,000 bail.