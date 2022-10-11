An investigation is underway after police responding to a domestic disturbance call found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday.

Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The caller indicated a fight had occurred in the home but when officers arrived they found the 42-year-old victim unresponsive in a bedroom.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that a fight broke out inside the home and the victim was being held down until police arrived when he became unresponsive.

Law enforcement has detained several people who were involved in the fight.

The Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting South Gate police in the investigation, said the detained people have been cooperative.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.