One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a Placentia Police Department officer found them suffering from their wounds near an In-N-Out Burger on Monday.

At about 8:15 p.m., an officer leaving the restaurant found the hospitalized man lying in the street in the 800 block of Sunset Drive with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said in a news release.

Another man was found on the front porch of a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to UCI Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man shot in the leg was hospitalized.

Police believe the attack, which may have been gang-related, occurred about a half mile away in the 200 block of South Bradford Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 714-993-8164.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or on their website occrimestoppers.org.