The entrance to the Metro Red Line subway station at Vermont/Santa Monica. (KTLA)

A man who allegedly bit off a portion of an LAPD officer’s finger during an encounter at a Metro Red Line station Thursday has been identified.

Ephraim Okorie, 36, described as being homeless, was booked on suspicion of mayhem, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 10:15 a.m. at the subway station in East Hollywood.

Officers assigned to the Red Line were patrolling when they saw a man board the train while in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, police said. The officers approached the man and escorted him off the train.

That’s when Okorie “became violent and fought with the officers,” resulting in the officers using force, police said.

At some point Okorie allegedly bit a part of a sergeant’s pinky finger, police said.

A portion of an Los Angeles police sergeant’s pinky finger was bitten off by a homeless man during an arrest at the Metro Red Line subway station on April 27, 2023. (LAPD)

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The sergeant was also taken to a hospital, but doctors were not able to reattach the fingertip, officials said.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the vicious and gruesome attack on our Sergeant as he and other officers were simply conducting routine patrol of the transit line,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “We remain committed to our work each day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrols engaging those who pose a risk to the safety of others”