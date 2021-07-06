Police ID man sought in father’s fatal shooting outside Rialto home

Curtiss Booker Jr. is seen in an undated photo released July 6, 2021, by the Rialto Police Department.

Officials asked for the public’s help Tuesday in tracking down a man accused of fatally shooting his father outside a Rialto home the day before.

Curtiss Booker Jr., a 31-year-old Monrovia resident, fled the scene after killing his father Monday morning outside a home in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street, Rialto police said in a news release.

Several people called 911 around 11:15 a.m. to report someone had been shot, and responding officers found 58-year-old Curtiss Booker Sr. of Temple City wounded in the front yard.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators believe a family dispute between the two men escalated into gun violence.

Booker Jr. allegedly fled the scene after shooting his father and remained outstanding Tuesday.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call Rialto police Sgt. Mills at 909-820-2632 referencing case No. 932106153, or submit an anonymous tip via 800-782-7463.