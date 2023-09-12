Targie Alexandre is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the mother of a child left in a stroller in Larchmont Village early Tuesday morning.

A few minutes before 3 a.m., a person found the child, a girl believed to be 2 or 3 years old, in a stroller while walking in the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard, located in the Windsor Square neighborhood, according to the LAPD.

The child, who appeared to be in good health, was taken to a local hospital to be examined.

Inside the child’s stroller, police found an ID for the child’s mother, Targie Alexandre.

“Officers have located the child’s father, but the whereabouts of Targie are still unknown,” police said in a news release.

Alexandre, 25, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Targie Alexandre is asked to contact the LAPD Wilshire Division front desk at 213-473-0476.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.