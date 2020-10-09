Police ID suspect in flashlight attack at Montebello Metrolink station that left victim in coma

Investigators identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in a flashlight attack at a Montebello bus station that left one person in a coma earlier this year, police said Friday.

The attack happened about 10:35 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020, when a man approached two men waiting at the Montebello/ Commerce Metrolink Station on 2000 Flotilla Street and assaulted them with a metal flashlight.

Thomas Ward is seen in an undated photo provided by the Montebello Police Department.

One of the victims fell to the ground and the man started repeatedly kicking him in the head, the Montebello Police Department said.

The person was in a coma for several weeks in critical condition, police said. No information was available on the victim’s current condition.

After reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses, investigators identified Thomas Ward as a suspect in the assault, according to the department.

Ward, who is already in custody for an unrelated burglary, is facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder, police said.

Any witnesses to the attack are asked to call Montebello investigators at 323-887-1212 and dial extension 262.