Police ID suspect wanted in fatal Anaheim shooting

Anaheim resident Fernando Garcia is seen in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on April 26, 2021.

The Anaheim Police Department is trying to locate a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday, officials announced.

Fernando Garcia, 39, of Anaheim, has been identified by detectives as the gunman in a shooting that happened about 7 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Clifton Street, the Police Department said in a news release.

Officers who responded to the shooting found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Garcia is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.