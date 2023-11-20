L.A. police have identified a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the homicide of a 59-year-old man in Koreatown earlier this year, authorities announced late last week.

The deadly encounter occurred on Oct. 30 at around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Kingsley Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area on reports of an “ambulance battery” and discovered suffering from serious injuries. Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and took the man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 6.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Investigators learned that the suspect, now identified as Jacob Williams James McFadden, is alleged to have physically assaulted the 59-year-old until nearby witnesses intervened.

He was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Kingsley Drive.

Jacob Williams James McFadden, 28, is wanted in connection with the killing of a 59-year-old man in Koreatown on Oct. 30, 2023. (LAPD)

McFadden is described as an adult male with brown eyes and black hair, standing approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighing around 175 pounds. The 28-year-old has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and another near his right eye.

Police also said that McFadden, a registered sex offender, may suffer from mental illness and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect or anyone with additional information about this homicide is urged to contact Olympic West Bureau detectives at 213-382-9470.