Residents of a Santa Ana neighborhood were awakened to the sound of loud explosions and an illegal fireworks display on Saturday night.

According to officials with the Santa Ana Police Department, fireworks were set off in the middle of the street in the 100 block of Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

When officers responded to the area, the crowd surrounding the fireworks quickly dispersed. No arrests had been made as of early Sunday afternoon.

Onlookers watch as illegal fireworks are set off in Santa Ana, CA on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023.

A person is seen near illegal fireworks in Santa Ana, CA on Oct. 21, 2023. (Ana Alcantara)

A package containing explosives was also found in the street, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called in, authorities said.

By the time Orange County Fire Authority crews got to the scene, there were several small fires in the area due to the fireworks, and some food trucks in the area had their windows shattered, police confirmed.

Video submitted to KTLA by a witness shows several small fires in the center of the road as someone walks around lighting fireworks.

Another witness video captures the explosions from further away and shows many nearby residents standing outside of their homes and in the street, gazing at the illegal lightshow.

No injuries were reported, and police have launched an investigation.