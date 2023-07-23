Authorities are searching for suspects after they were caught on surveillance video smashing windows of three restaurants in Baldwin Park.

According to the Baldwin Park Police Department, the robberies occurred in the “early morning hours” of July 15 in the 4100 block of Maine Avenue.

The three establishments that were broken into include WaBa Grill, El Pollo Loco and La Cosecha Mexican Bistro.

“Based on video surveillance footage, it appears the crimes were committed by the same suspects,” Baldwin Park police said on Facebook.

The suspects were able to get away in a black SUV before officers arrived.

They have not been identified.

Police would not immediately reveal what, if anything, was stolen from the restaurants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Ip at 626-960-1855 ext. 256.