Authorities in Gardena are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with special needs.

According to a statement from the Gardena Police Department, 31-year-old Martel Ray Burnett went missing from the 14500 block of Hass Avenue in Gardena on Monday.

“Burnett has the mental capacity of a six-year-old and is autistic,” GPD said.

Burnett is said to have left his residence without a cellphone or money, and that he does not know anyone in the area. Authorities say he is known to ride local bus lines and is attracted to shopping centers.

Anyone with information on Burnett’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Rosales with the Gardena Police Department at 310-217-9653 under DR 23-3167.