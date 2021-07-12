Pursuit ends with driver detained in South L.A.

A driver was in custody after police chased an SUV in the South Los Angeles area Monday night.

Sky5 arrived above the scene around 10:25 p.m. as the driver was exiting the 110 Freeway in the Manchester Avenue area and headed into surface streets.

Police could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

Around 10:30 p.m., the pursuit ended on Florence Avenue near Compton Avenue in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood after the driver ran from the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently detained.

No further details were available.