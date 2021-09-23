At least 2 detained after pursuit ends in crash in Koreatown

Police were in pursuit of a driver in the Koreatown area Thursday evening.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly after 6 p.m. in the Hollywood area as the sedan was headed south down Western Avenue, into Koreatown.

Los Angeles police could not immediately confirm what the car was wanted on suspicion of.

The driver was seen maneuvering dangerously as it sped across surface streets and blew intersections. In the area of Oxford Avenue and Fifth Street, it rammed into the back end of another car before continuing on.

At Normandie Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, the pursuit vehicle spun out after forcing its way through the intersection and colliding with at least other cars, losing control of the vehicle.

A driver and two passengers were seen fleeing from the car. Police took two suspects into custody within moments, aerial video showed. The whereabouts of the third occupant were unclear.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.