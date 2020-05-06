Driver of stolen Camaro hides in Westlake parking garage where police tracked him

Authorities were tracking the driver of a stolen vehicle in the central Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Sky5 initially arrived above the incident around 3:10 p.m., as the black, newer model Chevy Camaro wound its way around downtown L.A. streets. It then took the freeway to transition onto surface streets in Westlake.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Unconfirmed reports indicated police had been chasing the vehicle before deciding to end the pursuit. California Highway Patrol officials then began monitoring its motions.

The driver pulled into a parking garage near the corner of Carondelet and Sixth streets in Westlake around 3:20 p.m. Police officers could be seen stationed outside the building, but it was unclear if the man remained inside.