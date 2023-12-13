Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division are in pursuit of a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday night.

The suspect was leading officers in chase on the northbound 405 Freeway before taking the pursuit on the northbound 5 Freeway through the 210 Freeway. As the chase continued, the suspect wound their down surface streets and got onto the southbound 405, eventually getting off at Nordhoff Street.

It is unclear how many people are in the vehicle, but the driver has been clocked at speeds of 125 miles per hour.

The suspect has also been seen driving erratically, making u-turns in heavy traffic, blacking out the headlights.

LAPD is currently tracking the driver from the air.

The driver stopped the vehicle and got out of the car along with a passenger. Both fled through a wash along Roscoe Boulevard, near Kester Avenue.

Sky5 is live overhead.