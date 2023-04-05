Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle, who may be armed and dangerous.

Sky 5 picked up the chase as it was in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, passing Arlington. The pursuit suspect has since exited the freeway and is driving on surface streets.

The driver, in what appears to be a black Honda, has been clocked at speeds as high as 60 miles per hour on surface streets, blowing through red lights and having several near misses with other drivers on the road.

At West 18th and Bonnie Brae streets, the pursuit suspect came to a stop and two passengers, a male and a female, jumped out of the vehicle, before the driver continued to lead police in chase.

Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed police deploying a spike strip just west of downtown. It is unclear if the suspect drove over the device.

Not long after, on Courtland Street, near Venice Boulevard, the driver slowed and yet another passenger, a male, jumped out of the vehicle and quickly surrendered to police.

On West Pico Boulevard, the driver has slowed with police closely trailing.