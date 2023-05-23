Officers with the Garden Grove Police Department, assisted in the air by Anaheim Police, took the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle who led officers in pursuit, into custody.

The pursuit suspect was traveling westbound on Ball Road, from Beach Boulevard in Stanton, a short time after the chase was initiated.

When Sky5 reached the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle showed substantial damage to the front end, with smoke coming from the hood of the sedan.

Near the intersection of Masterson Road and Masterson Avenue, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the backyard of a residence where two people at the rear of the house quickly ran inside.

That’s when the suspect can be seen from Sky5 attempting to get into a different entrance in the back of the home.

Officers quickly picked up the foot chase and released a police dog that rushed toward the man. The suspect was able to slam the gate on the dog. Once police got into the backyard, the suspect attempted to jump a fence and was then wrestled to the ground.

Though he continued to fight with officers, he was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital for possible bite injuries from the police K-9.