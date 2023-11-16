Two stolen vehicle suspects were taken into custody after a nearly hour-long pursuit with L.A. police and the California Highway Patrol on Thursday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit sometime around 6 p.m. as the suspects were traveling on the eastbound 60 Freeway from Lorena Street.

LAPD pulled out of the chase while the suspects, who were being tracked from the air, were seen blacking out the vehicle’s headlights, traveling at a high-rate of speed in moderate-to-heavy traffic and using the shoulder of the road to pass vehicles on several different SoCal freeways.

CHP ground units caught up to the vehicle in the area of El Monte, though the driver refused to pull over and eventually wound their way downtown.

When the highway patrol pulled back onto surface streets, the two suspects, along with a dog, got out of the truck near Olympic and Central and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver was quickly tackled and taken into custody as the woman walked away with the dog. She was arrested a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s.