A motorcyclist who was considered armed and dangerous led police on a nearly hour-long chase through the west end of the San Fernando Valley Thursday night before eventually being taken into custody.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 23000 block of Windom Street in West Hills at around 5 p.m. on calls of a person suffering a possible mental health condition.

“Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the subject who pointed a handgun at officers,” police said.

As police set up a containment zone and requested backup, the man exited the home’s garage on a motorcycle and led police in chase.

On Mullholland Drive, the suspect was clocked traveling at speeds near 70 miles per hour on the windy roadway. At times, the man came to a stop, allowing LAPD units to get close, and when officers stepped out of their vehicles, the suspect sped off again.

The motorcyclist continued to evade police, driving in a loop in the San Fernando Valley, before returning to the residence on Windom Street nearly an hour after the chase began.

A motorcyclist who led police on pursuit through the San Fernando Valley seen here being taken into custody May 18, 2023. (KTLA)

As the suspect pulled back into the driveway, police quickly surrounded him as he fell to the ground beside the motorcycle and was taken into custody.

Sky 5 was overhead.