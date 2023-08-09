Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles that quickly turned in to a barricade situation.

The white SUV that the suspect is in was stolen from the L.A. Department of Water and Power.

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed the suspect attempting to ram officers with the SUV, which is now disabled in the area of Edenhurst Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Officers have the suspect, who is still in the vehicle, surrounded. He can be seen acting erratically as he waves and shouts outside the shattered rear window.

This is a developing story.