Driver in custody after hour-long pursuit of stolen vehicle through San Gabriel Valley

The Fontana Police Department is in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was initially seen traveling through the Inland Empire near the city of Fontana and then on the 210 freeway near Rancho Cucamonga.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on the 15 freeway at Baseline Avenue when the driver of what appears to be a black Kia Soul took off, Fontana police said.

The high speed pursuit crossed through Baldwin Park and reached El Monte.

The Fontana Police Department continued leading the pursuit even into Los Angeles County, into the San Gabriel Valley.

The vehicle was seen weaving through traffic and surface streets with its bumper hanging off of the back.

While in the city of El Monte, the driver slowed down drastically on surface streets, stopping for a short while before continuing the chase.

The almost hour-long pursuit came to an end near Santa Anita and Main streets in El Monte when the driver was taken into custody.