Driver in custody after police pursuit involving stolen LAFD vehicle ends in San Pedro area

A driver was taken into custody after a police pursuit involving a stolen Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The Battalion Command fleet vehicle was parked in the downtown L.A. area when it was taken just before 2 p.m., according to an LAFD alert. It was quickly tracked down by law enforcement through the pickup truck’s GPS transponder.

The chase was in the San Pedro area by the time Sky5 first arrived over the scene around 2:40 p.m. At least a half-dozen police vehicles were seen pursuing the Fire Department vehicle on surface streets.

At least one of the tires appeared to have been blown out, possibly by a spike strip, the aerial footage showed.

Shortly before 2:50 p.m., the LAFD truck pulled into a parking lot near the corner of Pacific Avenue and Santa Cruz Street. The male driver then surrendered without incident as officers swarmed the scene, some with guns drawn.

He was handcuffed while lying face-down on the pavement before being escorted into a patrol vehicle, Sky5 video showed.

LAFD officials indicated that at “it appears that only one or more tires of the command vehicle were damaged. The vehicle will be thoroughly examined and receive any necessary repairs before being returned to emergency duty.”

The incident will be investigated by both the police and fire departments.

No additional information was immediately released.