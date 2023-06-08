Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in a pickup truck suspected of driving recklessly and being intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Police initiated the pursuit in the Santa Monica area with the suspect traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway before exiting at Lincoln Boulevard and eventually transitioning to the traffic-congested northbound 405 Freeway.

LAPD ground units pulled back from the pursuit suspect as the driver weaved in and out of lanes and began to monitor the pickup truck the air.

As the pursuit continued, the driver exited at Burbank Boulevard, but continued straight to stay on the 405 Freeway, eventually transitioning to the 5 Freeway and, later, the 14 Freeway.

After LAPD units stopped tracking the driver, officers with the California Highway Patrol did not immediately takeover the chase.

As Sky5 left the area, the pursuit suspect was last seen driving on the northbound 14 Freeway toward Palmdale without any law enforcement trailing them.