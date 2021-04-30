Driver suspected of assault with a deadly weapon taken into custody after pursuit through South L.A.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s were in pursuit of a white vehicle in the Los Angeles area Friday afternoon.

L.A. County Sheriff’s confirmed that the driver was sought for assault with a deadly weapon.

The pursuit began around 6:15 p.m., when the suspect was driving at about just 3 miles per hour and then reached 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The suspect was seen weaving through traffic at high rates of speed and driving erratically.

The vehicle appeared to have sustained some damage, with the trunk open and its bumper dragging in the street.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into an alley, with sheriff’s deputies chasing after him and finally taking him into custody.

No further details were immediately available.