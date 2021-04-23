Lengthy CHP pursuit of suspected DUI driver ends in Santa Ana

A nearly two-hour California Highway Patrol pursuit of an alleged drunken driver in a black sedan ended with the man’s surrender in Santa Ana Friday afternoon.

The pursuit began in Rialto in the Inland Empire around 2:40 p.m. then passed through several cities.

According to the Rialto Police Department, there was a disturbance at a bar on the 400 block of West Valley Boulevard. It was a reported that a man had been drinking and refused to leave the establishment. He had fled when police arrived at the scene.

The situation turned into a pursuit after Rialto police attempted a traffic stop and the man failed to yield. Eventually the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

A CHP officer initially told KTLA the man had called authorities on himself before getting into the vehicle.

The chase would through the San Gabriel Valley before entering Orange County about 3:45 p.m.

Then a CHP officer conducted a successful PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to a stop in Santa Ana around 4:25 p.m.

The driver exited the car but did not initially surrender. He sat for a while on the curb for several minutes while a group of officers in patrol vehicles surrounded him.

A barking K-9 approached and eventually the man walked toward officers, then turned his back and got down on his knees.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody in the area of East Fourth Street and Tustin Avenue.