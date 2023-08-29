Authorities in Orange County are involved in what appears to be a standoff with an alleged armed man outside of a Hobby Lobby store.

Calls about the incident, located in the 1900 block of 17th Street, came into the Santa Ana Police Department just after 4 p.m.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the suspect in the parking lot pacing back and forth while authorities standby with guns drawn.

An alleged armed suspect seen pacing in the parking lot outside a Hobby Lobby who has refused to surrender to police on Aug. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Police on the scene of a standoff with an alleged armed suspect outside of a Hobby Lobby store in Santa Ana on Aug. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

All the stores in the strip mall have been evacuated. All east and westbound lanes of traffic from Mabury Street to Tustin Avenue are currently closed. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, police urged everyone to avoid the area.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene, according to Santa Ana police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.