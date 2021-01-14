Authorities in standoff with arson suspect following pursuit in Paramount area

Authorities are involved in a standoff with a suspected arsonist who led them on a pursuit into the Paramount area Thursday morning.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a silver Acura with broken windows stopped on San Jose Avenue near Myrrh Street about 9 a.m.

The male suspect, who had climbed into the back seat of the vehicle after coming to a stop, apparently started burning things inside the car at one point.

After the fire was out, the suspect remained inside the vehicle and refused to come out, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Video showed an armored vehicle arriving at the scene to assist in getting the suspect out of the car.

Check back for updates on this developing story.