Hollywood pursuit ends in standoff with Jeep pinned between police SUV and rental truck

A driver was taken into custody Friday in Hollywood after ramming a lifted Jeep into a Ryder truck and LAPD vehicle, then refusing to get out of the pinned vehicle for some 30 minutes.

The incident began as a pursuit around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Highland and Wilcox avenues, after the driver was involved in a collision at Selma and Las Palmas avenues, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sky5 was overhead just before noon, when the Jeep had crashed head-on into the semitruck after police laid out a spike strip. The vehicles were in the middle of the intersection at Highland and De Longpre avenues — in a busy area of Hollywood.

The driver of the Jeep backed up, ramming a police SUV, then jolted forward and hit the Ryder truck multiple times.

At least five police vehicles arrived at the scene, with officers drawing their guns. Eventually the LAPD SUV pulled forward and pinned the Jeep to the Ryder truck.

The driver of the Jeep seemed to continue to try to pull away, burning rubber on the pavement.

A standoff ensued. But around 12:30 p.m., police approached the Jeep and forcibly pulled the driver out and took the person into custody.

No further details were immediately available.