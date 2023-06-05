A shooting at a taco truck in South Los Angeles, the fifth incident involving a food truck in about a week, was under investigation Monday.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Manchester Avenue and St. Andrews Place in the Gramercy Park neighborhood.

Video showed crime scene tape around a Tacos Los Primos food truck.

Witnesses said the shooting victim appeared to be an elderly man but officials have not confirmed the victim’s age or condition.

One person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene. It was unclear if a second victim was involved in the incident.

Residents described hearing dozens of gunshots at the location.

Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance video that may help with the investigation.

Police say they are investigating five apparent robberies at taco trucks in a one-week time span.

No arrests have been made so far.