A car hitting the exterior of the church during the traffic collision in San Pedro. (The Citizen App)

One person fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Video from the incident shows that the driver crashed into a parked car and then appeared to leave their vehicle behind.

The other vehicle that was involved hit the exterior of a church near the intersection of 1 8th and Mesa streets, but that driver stayed at the crash site, police said.

LAPD is investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Paramedics were called to the area, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured or transported to a hospital.

LAPD hasn’t tracked down any potential suspects or released a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.