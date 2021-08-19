Police investigate deadly shooting in Carson that left one man dead

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Carson on Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 23600 block of South Moneta Avenue at about 12:55 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, described as a Black male in his late 30s, laying on the front lawn of a residence.

The victim had suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Carson police said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No further details were available regarding the victim or a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.