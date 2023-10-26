Two people are dead, including the suspect and another person is in critical condition after stabbing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers responded to the area of West 6th and South Spring streets at about 3:45 p.m.

Initial reports indicate one victim, a male in his 60s, was found with stab wounds to his stomach outside of a Starbucks. Two people were transported to area hospitals, a LAPD spokesperson told KTLA.

Authorities did not say which one of the victims died.

The scene at 6th & Spring in downtown Los Angeles. Oct. 26, 2023.

Additional officers were called in to apprehend the suspect, an Asian male, who was hiding inside the Hayward Hotel, police said.

Authorities said that when the suspect was located, he was harming himself with a sharp object and said they believe that contributed to his death. Police did not say if force was used on the man.

Spring Street was closed to traffic in both directions while police investigated.