Police investigate fatal shooting of 28-year-old San Bernardino man

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old San Bernardino man, authorities said Saturday.
Michael Joseph Rosales-Osburn was suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived to the 5200 block of North Little Mountain Drive Friday at 9:45 p.m., according to police.
Rosales-Osburn was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No information about a potential suspect or other details have been released. Anyone with information can reach police by calling 909-384-5745 or emailing tello_al@sbcity.org.