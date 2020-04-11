Live Now
Police investigate fatal shooting of 28-year-old San Bernardino man

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old San Bernardino man, authorities said Saturday.

Homicide victim Michael Joseph Rosales-Osburn, 28, appears in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on April 11, 2020.
Michael Joseph Rosales-Osburn was suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived to the 5200 block of North Little Mountain Drive Friday at 9:45 p.m., according to police.

Rosales-Osburn was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No information about a potential suspect or other details have been released. Anyone with information can reach police by calling 909-384-5745 or emailing tello_al@sbcity.org.

