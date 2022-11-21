Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday.

Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No further information was released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several patrol vehicles and officers gathered in the hotel’s parking lot.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).