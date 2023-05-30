Police investigated a possible stabbing in Marina del Rey on May 30, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fatal assault of a man near Venice Tuesday morning.

The attack was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard, the LAPD said.

It was initially indicated that the killing was a battery, according to Officer Cruz, but that was later changed to an assault of a man.

According to information shared to the Citizen app, the attack was a stabbing.

Police said they believe the man, who is between 40 and 45 years old, had been stabbed multiple times before he was discovered on a dirt path between two houses, but that information will have to be confirmed by the coroner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Luis Zuniga and Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.