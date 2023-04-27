Police are investigating a reported kidnapping in Van Nuys Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. at Victory and Sepulveda Boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man apparently threatened a woman and pushed her into a black BMW and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man is described as being Black is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and has dreadlocks, police said.

The woman is described as being Asian, is 19 or 20 years old, has highlighted hair and was wearing a yellow t-shirt.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a police presence in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market.

No further details about the incident have been reported.