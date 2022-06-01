A student was injured in a shooting outside Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen Wednesday.

The shooting happened in front of the school about 3:25 p.m. around the time that school was being let out, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police confirmed a student was struck in the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unclear at this time.

Video captured from Sky5 showed more than a dozen police vehicles and at least one ambulance parked outside the high school on the 13000 block of Oxnard Street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An older model green sedan was described as a suspect vehicle in the shooting. It was last seen heading eastbound from the scene, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.