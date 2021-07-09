Police investigate shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm; at least 1 hurt

Authorities were responding to Knott’s Berry Farm to investigate following a shooting outside the Buena Park theme park Friday night, officials said.

There was no active shooter situation, but officers were responding to the park to investigate, Buena Park police said in a tweet just before 9 p.m.

Knott’s staff assisted one person who was injured outside the park’s gates, and the person was transported to a local hospital, according to a tweet from the theme park.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the injured person had been wounded.

Aerial video of the scene showed multiple ambulances stationed outside the park gates with several people sitting nearby. Police cars were also stationed throughout the area, some blocking traffic around the park entrances.

Carol Myers, who was in the park when shots rang out, described a tense and chaotic scene.

“It was mayhem. People were running in every single direction,” she told KTLA in a phone interview. “No one knew if they should go toward the front of the park, no one knew if they should go to the back of the park. And I feel so bad because there are people outside right now, stopping cars saying, ‘I can’t find my children. I lost my children.’”

No further details were immediately available.

Check beck for updates on this developing story.

