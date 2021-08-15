Police investigate shooting that left a man wounded in Brea

Brea police are investigating a shooting that left at least one man wounded Sunday morning, the police department said in a tweet.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:44 a.m. near the 300 block of South Brea Boulevard.

The initial investigation indicated that the shooting victim is a resident of Rowland Heights.

It appears the victim and the suspected shooter are acquaintances, Brea police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Nathan Darnell at 714-990-7614 or at ndarnell@cityofbrea.net.