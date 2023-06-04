Authorities are investigating after two deadly shootings occurred in Pomona Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

One man was found with gunshot wounds near Holt Avenue and Loranne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Another man was found shot to death in an alley off Garey Avenue and Grove Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Both shootings took place within about three miles of each other.

Investigations are underway, and it is not known if they are connected.

Motives for the crimes have not yet been determined.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.