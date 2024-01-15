The Newport Beach Police Department is investigating after two residences were broken into in less than a week.

According to NBPD, the first burglary occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 900 block of Sandcastle Drive in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach.

“While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the home through an unsecured front door or a doggy door,” authorities said in a release. “Inside, the suspect rummaged through multiple bedrooms and a closet and forcibly opened a locked drawer before fleeing the scene.”

Money, personal documents and a bag were taken from the location, police said.

Days later, between 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 and 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 12, an unknown suspect accessed a home on Sandbar Drive in the Jasmine Creek Community through a possibly unlocked back door, NBPD confirmed.

“The suspect took items from the kitchen and the living room and fled the scene,” law enforcement officials said.

Among the items stolen from the second home were handbags, jewelry, a wallet, money, clothing and personal documents.

Now, police are warning residents to remain extra vigilant for their own protection and for the safety of their neighbors.

“If you see suspicious activity within your neighborhood, especially at a home where you know your neighbors are on vacation, have gone out for the evening or their home is for sale, please call the Newport Beach Police Department immediately at 949-644-3717,” NBPD said.

In case of an emergency, dial 911.

Authorities in Newport Beach released a home security inspection checklist that can be accessed here.