Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a three-car accident in Hyde Park on Thursday where three people were injured, including one who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Calls about the traffic collision, at the intersection of 67th Street and Van Ness Avenue, came in around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities also confirmed that one of the victims involved in the crash had been shot, though it’s unclear where the shooting took place.

Aerial footage of the scene from Sky5 showed one vehicle on its side on 67th Street, while another vehicle was on the sidewalk and a third was in the middle of Van Ness Avenue.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department took at least one of the victims to the hospital in critical condition.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown. No further details were provided.