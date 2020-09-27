Police investigating after driver fires at vehicle of off-duty LAPD officer in Reseda

Authorities are investigating after a driver fired a handgun at an off-duty LAPD officer’s vehicle in Reseda early Saturday morning, officials said.

The officer was driving his personal vehicle down Vanowen Street near Lindley Avenue around 5:45 a.m. when a person driving a black sports utility vehicle opened fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The gunshots hit the officer’s car, but he was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were driving down Lindley Avenue when the gunfire rang out.

LAPD has not identified the driver who opened fire and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at 213-486-6910.