The Irvine Police Department is investigating the death of a goose that was found near a school with an arrow through its chest.

The Egyptian goose was found Thursday, Dec. 28 walking near College Park Elementary School on Chaparral Avenue.

Irvine police are investigating after an Egyptian goose was found with an arrow in its chest on Dec. 28, 2023. (Irvine PD)

An Irvine PD Animal Services Officer responded to the scene and found the adult goose and determined that the plastic arrow had gone through the bird’s chest.

“Unfortunately, the adult goose died on the way to receive medical care,” Irvine police wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos of the bird and the arrow were shared in the Facebook post.

The incident is under investigation and Irvine police are asking anyone with information to contact Irvine PD Animal Services at 949-724-7092.