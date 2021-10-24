Police investigating after man found dead near service road in North Long Beach

Police were investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s who was found lying near a service road Saturday evening in North Long Beach, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 6:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of Downey Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found a man lying on the ground near a service road suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died early the next morning from his injuries, police said. As of Sunday, police have not yet identified him.

Homicide detectives were investigating a motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. 

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

