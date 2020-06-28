Police investigating after Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside was vandalized

Mount Rubidoux near downtown Riverside was vandalized on June 26, 2020. (City of Riverside)

A cross atop a hiking trail at Mount Rubidoux near downtown Riverside was vandalized Friday evening, officials said Saturday.

Police officers and a helicopter responded to reports of vandalism to the cross atop Mount Rubidoux, located in the 4700 block of Mount Rubidoux Drive, around 9:00 p.m., the city of Riverside said.

Callers said three to four men were using an axe and spray paint to damage the cross, according to the city. The vandalism consisted of graffiti in red spray paint that read, “500 YRS 2020 Revolt,” “500 YOUR ON NATIVE LAND” and “Serra was A Pedophile Murdered.”

A portion of the outer shell of the cross was also broken near its base, officials said.

Police conducted a search for the suspects, who had already fled down the opposite side of the mountain.

The men, described to be Native American and in their 20s, possibly got away in a light colored sedan, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact officials at 951-353-7100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.